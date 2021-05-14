9 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,415 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,415.
Those new patients range in age from 5-years-old to 36-years-old.
One Madison County resident is currently hospitalized. That patient is not on a ventilator, according to the health department.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,784 (59.4%)
- 38301: 3,389 (29.7%)
- 38356: 192 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.8%)
- 38366: 208 (1.8%)
- 38343: 78 (0.7%)
- 38313: 234 (2.1%)
- 38392: 83 (0.7%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 154 (1.3%)
- 38006: 7 (0.1%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 18 (0.15%)
- 38378: 6 (0.05%)
- 38303: 7 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 107 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 3,087 (27%)
- White: 5,000 (43.8%)
- Asian: 55 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 268 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 209 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 2,796 (24.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,383 (55.9%)
- Male: 4,974 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 58 (0.5%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 11,091 (97.2%)
- Not recovered: 22 (0.2%)
- Better: 29 (0.3%)
- Unknown: 40 (0.3%)
- Deaths: 233 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 587 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,311 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,946 (17.1%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,662 (14.6%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,637 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,660 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,317 (11.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 736 (6.5%)
- 80+: 465 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 94 (0.8%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.