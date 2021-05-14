Ceremony held for fallen law enforcement officers in West Tennessee

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A special ceremony was held, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

It was a solemn day for those who attended the annual National Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday morning’s ceremony commemorated West Tennessee law enforcement officers who lost their lives while trying to keep the public safe.

“There is one significant ideal that we held too, and that is hope,” said Jackson Police Department Deputy Chief Derick Tisdale.

Officials from around the area and family members of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice were in attendance.

Speakers discussed the importance of law enforcement and what they do for the community.

“They rely on you each and every day. We all do. We thank you again. We can’t show enough appreciation, and we’re taking this time out right now to do that,” said Rep. Chris Todd.

Twenty-six names of fallen officers were said aloud in total, and the list goes all the way back to the 1800s.

And unfortunately, there was a very recent one: Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Terry Dyer was added to the memorial.

“With Terry Dyer, we remember all the positive things that he did for the community and what he did around the sheriff’s office. So that kind of helps with the mourning process, and just having everybody here,” said David Glover, with the Special Service Division of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Dyer died on April 20 after suffering a medical episode while in court.

Despite the tears, everyone was grateful for the memorials.

“He had a heart of gold, and we thank you for allowing him to serve in this community and be able to make a difference,” Todd said.

The event is usually held on May 15, but was moved up this year because the annual celebration would’ve fallen on Saturday.