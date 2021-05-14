Cool Tonight, Warm & Mostly Dry This Weekend, Storms Next Week

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast for May 13th:

Clear skies and calm winds will create one more chilly night across West Tennessee before warmer and humid weather move in over the weekend. A few showers are possible this weekend but don’t count on seeing much. Heavier rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to return to the area for most of the next work week, but it will remain warm and humid. Catch the latest forecast and more details right here.

TONIGHT:

Expect clear skies and calm winds tonight. It will be chilly but dry with overnight lows dropping into the mid 40s for most of us. Be sure to keep those windows closed tonight and maybe turn the heater back on if you get cold easily. Warmer and more humid weather will be heading our way by the weekend and into next week.

THE WEEKEND:

Warmer weather and more humidity will move back in for the weekend as the winds will start to come out of the south again. This will warm us up into the upper 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. Although severe weather or a big storm event is NOT likely this weekend, we could see a few showers or pop up storms due to the southerly flow returning to the area on Sunday. But chances for rain on Sunday as of now only sit around 20%. In general, expect partly cloudy skies, although it will be sunny at times and mostly cloudy at other times during the weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in Spring and now still in the middle of severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

