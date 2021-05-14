Cool Tonight, Warm & Mostly Dry This Weekend, Storms Next Week

Friday Evening Forecast Update
Storm Team Weather

Friday Evening Forecast for May 13th:

Clear skies and calm winds will create one more chilly night across West Tennessee before warmer and humid weather move in over the weekend. A few showers are possible this weekend but don’t count on seeing much. Heavier rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to return to the area for most of the next work week, but it will remain warm and humid. Catch the latest forecast and more details right here.

May be an image of map and text that says 'STORM TEAM WEATHER wbbjtv.com FUTURECAST IBM MODEL SAT 3:30 PM RAIN MIXED Union City 77° Ridgely 77° SNOW Martin 76° Paris 75° Dyersburg 78° FUTUIRECAST SUN 4:00 PM RAIN Trenton 77° Alamo 78° Camden 75° 75° IBM MODEL MIXED 77° Brownsville 78° Union 77° Jackson Covington 79° SNOW Lexing ton 76° Ridgely 82° Dyersburg 83° Martin 78° Paris Parsons 76° Trenton Henderson 77° Memphis 81° Somerville 77° Camden 78° Ripley Alamo 82° 82° Brownsville Bolivar 78° Selmer 78° Savannah 78° Covington 83° vackson 81 Lexington 80° Parsons 80° Somerville 80° 85° Bolivar Savannah 81° 81°'

TONIGHT:

Expect clear skies and calm winds tonight. It will be chilly but dry with overnight lows dropping into the mid 40s for most of us. Be sure to keep those windows closed tonight and maybe turn the heater back on if you get cold easily. Warmer and more humid weather will be heading our way by the weekend and into next week.

May be an image of ‎map, sky and ‎text that says '‎STORM STORMEAM TEAM WEATHER wbbjtv.com THE NEXT 48 HOURS Saturday 9:00 PM St. Louis FUTURECAST IBM MODEL SAT 4:30 PM RAIN ்نده MIXED Union City 76° SNOW Martin 74° Jackson Paris 74° Dyersburg 77° Camden 74° Little Rock HUMID Jackson Trenton 76° Ripley Alamo 76° 77° Brownsville 77° 75° Covington 78° Lexing Lexington 75° Jackson 76° Henderson 76° Parsons 75° Memphis 80° Somerville 76° Bolivar 76° Selmer 78° Montqomery Savannah 77°‎'‎‎

THE WEEKEND:

Warmer weather and more humidity will move back in for the weekend as the winds will start to come out of the south again. This will warm us up into the upper 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. Although severe weather or a big storm event is NOT likely this weekend, we could see a few showers or pop up storms due to the southerly flow returning to the area on Sunday. But chances for rain on Sunday as of now only sit around 20%. In general, expect partly cloudy skies, although it will be sunny at times and mostly cloudy at other times during the weekend.

May be an image of map and text that says 'STORM TEAM WEATHER wbbjtv.com FORECAST RAINFALL EURO Model Sunday 6:00 PM Union City Tiptonville Martin Paris Dyersburg Trenton Ripley Huntingdon Camden Alamo FORECAST RAINFALL Wednesday 10:00 PM 2.5" 2.1" Union City 2.1" Tiptonville Martın 2.6" Dyersburg 2.1" Trenton 2.5" .8" Ripley Alamo Jackson Covington Brownsville Lexington Parsons 2.1" Paris 2.0" 2.0" Huntingdon Camden Henderson Bolivar 2.4" Brownsville 1.8" .9" Jackson Savannah 1.9" Lexington 1.8" Parsons Somerville Solmor FEW LIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE SUNDAY HEAVY RAIN/STORMS EARLY NEXT WEEK Henderson 1.5" 1.7" 7" Somerville Bolivar 1.8" Savannah 1.8" Selmer'

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in Spring and now still in the middle of severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist
Joel Barnes
Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather
Twitter: @JoelBarnes13
Instagram: @joelbarnes13

Categories: Weather, Weather Forecast
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts