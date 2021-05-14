Dyersburg State celebrates 51st graduating class

Tristan Fletcher

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg State Community College celebrated its 51st graduating class on May 7.

DSCC graduates participated in the College’s 51st commencement on the lawn of the Dyersburg campus May 7. (Photo Courtesy: Dyersburg State Community College)

DSCC says the class had 470 candidates, and 149 graduated with honors.

DSCC President Dr. Karen Bowyer provided the opening welcome, and recognized eight retiring college employees.

Newbern Mayor Pam Mabry shared parting words with the graduates.

“Don’t forget where you came from,” said Mabry. “The road that you are on right now is going to take several different paths, but this is the beginning of where you’re going.”

Categories: Local Extras
