Educator of the Week: Michelle McPeake

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It's time for this week's Educator of the Week.

“Actually I started substitute teaching in special education. I was not in school to be a teacher,” said Michelle McPeake.

She originally had plans to go into psychology. She worked in Texas for eight years before moving to Tennessee to continue her career.

She has been a early childhood special education teacher at South Haven Elementary School for four years now.

“I was drawn to education. Particularly the needs of language development is what drew me in to the younger children,” McPeake said.

She says early language development has always interested her. She wants to help her students the best that she can.

She has a mainly visual and hands-on teaching style. Her students can put what they learn to real life.

“I have these children from the day that they turn three until they are five, and the amount of growth that you see in language development in those years is amazing,” McPeake said.

Her classroom may be set up different from the general classroom, but McPeake says she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“This is what my calling is, and I love every second of it,” McPeake said.

McPeake is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

