Former Titans employee sues, claims fired over positive test

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee Titans employee is suing the NFL franchise for firing him after he was told to quarantine for a positive COVID-19 test in violation of federal law.

Paul Miller says in the lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the middle district of Tennessee that he tested positive for COVID-19 on or around Nov. 11 and was told to quarantine.

But Miller alleges he was called on or around Nov. 20, 2020, and told he was being fired.

The Titans said in a statement Friday afternoon that they are reviewing the complaint, but had no further comment on the pending litigation.