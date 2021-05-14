Hands Up! preschool fundraiser supports next generation of leaders

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local preschool held a fundraiser to help support the next generation of leaders.

Community members and parents came out to Hands Up! Preschool to support their fundraiser Friday. The theme was “Hanging at Hands Up!”

There were food trucks, bouncy houses, barbecuing, games, ice cream and more. Later on in the evening, they also watched a movie.

Leaders with Hands Up! say they wanted to come together and have fun.

“It’s been a rough year. We’ve been in and out a few times with COVID cases. We have students who, some of our school age students, who’ve gone back to school and we haven’t seen them in a few months so we just wanted to come together before the end of the school year just to have fun,” said Deb Heard, with Hands Up! preschool.

Heard also says Hands Up! Preschool will be open in the fall and open enrollment is going on right now.