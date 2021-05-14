Jackson police investigate equipment theft from local business

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a theft reported on April 24, and need your help identifying the suspect.

Police say the theft was reported at Eric’s Rental at 317 Airways Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows a white Ford F-250 truck enter the lot at Eric’s Rental and take a trailer. Police say a Kubota tractor with a loader bucket and backhoe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.