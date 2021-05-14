Lights, Camera, Fashion Show hits record-breaking fundraising total

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local fashion show exceeded their fundraising goal for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Lights, Camera, Fashion Show in Jackson raised just under $100,000 during last year’s show.

This year, with the help of the community, the total has become record-breaking.

Jenna King, the fashion show’s coordinator and owner of My Best Friend Jenna Bridal Shop, says they raised over $186,000. The money will go to St. Jude.

Friday, King and the 12 highest earning contestants presented the hospital with that check.

“The girls here have all raised over $3,000 a piece, and most of them have raised over $5,000 a piece,” King said.

Among the Jackson businesses that sponsored Lights, Camera, Fashion was Allen Samuels. The dealership raised $10,000.

Allen Samuels president and general manager, Tim Harner says they decided to make their own goal.

“For every car that we sold, we put $100 dollars of donations toward St. Jude. At the end of the month, we tallied it up and had 100 retail sale units for $100, and we got $10,000 flat even,” Harner said.

LCF Top Model winner and crowd favorite runner up, Elle Jerge raised $35,000.

Jerge hosted several events to benefit the cause, and she says the experience has pushed her to accomplish new heights.

“It has really shown me what I am capable of. At the beginning of this year, if you would have told me I was going to raise $35,000 dollars, I would not have believed you,” Jerge said.

Jerge says several members of her family have had experience with cancer. This cause is something that she holds close to her heart.

“I’ve always had it instilled in me about how great St. Jude is and why it is such an easy thing to fund raise for. They provide care for children and no one ever gets a bill. It is just a perfect place to be if you need treatments,” Jerge said.

Along with Allen Samuels, King says Comfort Suites of Jackson, Robert’s Jewelers, and Madison Downs Venues were some of the many business that help sponsor the fundraiser.