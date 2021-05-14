Mugshots : Madison County : 05/13/21 – 05/14/21 May 14, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/7Catherine Snider Catherine Snider: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7Amarion Crawford Amarion Crawford: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7Aurelius Crayton Aurelius Crayton: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7Chanda Cox Chanda Cox: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7Jabari Murphy Jabari Murphy: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7Josalynn Greer Josalynn Greer: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7William Edwards William Edwards: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/13/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/14/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter