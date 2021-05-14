Mugshots : Madison County : 05/13/21 – 05/14/21

1/7 Catherine Snider Catherine Snider: Violation of community corrections

2/7 Amarion Crawford Amarion Crawford: Disorderly conduct

3/7 Aurelius Crayton Aurelius Crayton: Failure to appear

4/7 Chanda Cox Chanda Cox: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/7 Jabari Murphy Jabari Murphy: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation



6/7 Josalynn Greer Josalynn Greer: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

7/7 William Edwards William Edwards: Failure to appear













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/13/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/14/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.