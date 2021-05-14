Multiple Union City student chosen as ‘Kiwanis Student of the Month’

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Union City High School students have been chosen as Kiwanis Student of the Month by the local civic organization.

Here are their photos:

1/3 For March: (From left) Jaden Jurgiel (freshman), Chloe Meade (sophomore), Ashlyn Thomas (junior), Jon Brayden Powers (senior) and Christal Rodriquez (Student Achiever)

2/3 For April: (From left) Dafne Lopez (freshman), Gage Smith (sophomore), Silas Petty (junior), Carol Ullrich (senior) and Irma Felix-Lopez (Student Achiever)

3/3 For May: (From left) Bailey Wagoner (freshman), Bailey Nichols (sophomore), Kaigan Davis (junior), Jonathan Stone (senior) and Lizzy Jones (Student Achiever)



