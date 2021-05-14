Music marker dedicated to country music star Eddy Arnold in Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Chester County native and country music legend Eddy Arnold is being honored by Tennessee with a new Music Pathways marker.

“It’s such an important part because Tennessee is known for our music. When you’re the home of seven genres of music — including country, gospel and soul and rock n’ roll and bluegrass and blues — then it’s important to honor those people that have created that legacy for our state,” said Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

Civic leaders, family members, and residents of the county filled the Sue Shelton White Park in Henderson on Friday for the unveiling of Arnold’s music marker.

They came together to share speeches and to share the music Arnold left behind.

Arnold, who died in 2008, is known for his top hits “Tennessee Stud” and “Make the World Go Away,” which lead him to the top of the charts and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

He later gain the nickname “Tennessee Plowboy.”

Students from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and Chester County High School Welding Technology had the opportunity to create a guitar sculpture, making it the model of “pipe dreams come true.”

Ezell says when people walk by and see the marker, he hopes they appreciate the legacy Arnold left behind.

“We hope they’ll join us on the Tennessee Music Pathways all across Tennessee, where we honor legends like Eddy Arnold,” Ezell said.

Before his death, Arnold sold more than 80 million records, making him part of the top 40 greatest men of country music.