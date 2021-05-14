TN guidance counselor charged for changing student records

DOVER, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a former high school guidance counselor has been charged for improperly altering students’ transcripts.

Gayla Grise was indicted Monday on two counts of falsifying educational academic records at Stewart County High School.

The agency says an investigation launched in September found that she made multiple changes to a records database that she didn’t have the authority to make.

News outlets reported that Grise was fired in October.

The investigation bureau says the 51-year-old was booked Wednesday at the Stewart County Jail on a $500 bond.

