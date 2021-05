ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Disney’s top executive says the federal move to ease mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people is “very big news.”

CEO Bob Chapek says the new federal guidelines could prompt Disney to change mandatory mask rules at its parks soon.

Chapek says if mask rules are eased, it would boost attendance, especially at its parks in Florida.

He says wearing a mask in the Florida heat “could be quite daunting.”