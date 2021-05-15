Fauci urges Vanderbilt graduates to serve their country

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Dr. Anthony Fauci wants Vanderbilt University graduates to get involved in public service and to help heal the country’s destructive political divisiveness.

Speaking virtually for the school’s annual Graduation Day address on Friday, Fauci recalled coming into conflict with President Donald Trump while trying to persuade the country to follow public health guidelines.

Fauci says he expected the country to pull together to fight the “common enemy” of COVID-19.

Instead, the intense divisions turned basic safety precautions into a political statement.

Fauci commended the students for their perseverance through the pandemic and told them “it will end, and we will come out of this stronger.”