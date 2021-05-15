Pet of the Week: Callie

This week’s Pet of the Week is Miss Callie!

Callie is a sweet girl who came to Saving The Animals Together after spending time in a local shelter.

This spunky little girl is full of energy and has an independent personality.

She enjoys exploring new things, and is always up for the next adventure.

Callie also has a sweet cuddly side who enjoys big fluffy blankets & lounging on the couch for a movie night.

She would do well in an active family that enjoys doing things together that would include her.

She is fully vetted and would love other fur siblings or human siblings.

Are you the family Callie is looking for?

For more information call Saving the Animals Together at (731) 313-7828.

You can also visit their website at savingtheanimalstogether.org or Facebook page for more information.