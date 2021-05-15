Sink or float; Area students had the opportunity to test the theory

OBION CO.,Tenn. — Discovery Park is giving kids the opportunity to learn more about stem through cardboard boats.

Have you ever wanted to ride in a boat made out of cardboard?

Well Discovery Park of America is giving students a chance to learn the importance of stem by hosting its 8th Annual Cardboard Boat Regatta.

Sailors across West Tennessee made their way through the water on Saturday, engineering boats made from just cardboard and duct tape.

Attempting to complete the challenge in front of judges, some boats sailed to the finish line while others sunk to the bottom.

“There is the most creative and that’s the Vango Award, and then we give awards for every category so there’s a business category and student category. And we have the award, I would probably win and it’s the Titanic Award for the most iconic sinking,” said Discovery Park CEO, Scott Williams.

Williams says while students have the opportunity to build the most innovative boats, it also gives them a chance to learn the importance of engineering.

“It’s an especially helpful stem project for kids to learn about science, technology, engineering, and math. And then of course, here we add the “a” in stem and make steam,” Williams said.

Williams says because of COVID-19 the regatta was postponed last year. However, they are glad to be back with 15 competitors competing in this year’s competition.

“We have 15 competitors this year, which is really strong, and even more audience members. With twice as many people out here as we usually do, this is one of the biggest events we’ve had yet,” Williams said.

Organizers say they are looking forward to next year’s event.