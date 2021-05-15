Union University holds Commencement Ceremonies

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University held graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021. The graduation was split into two ceremonies.

1/2

2/2



Chief Operating Officer for the State of Tennessee, Brandon Gibson delivered the commencement address for the new graduates.

During Gibson’s career, she has served on the Tennessee Court of Appeals and then as a Senior Advisor to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

Union College of Pharmacy’s Chair of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Blake Watkins, says he agrees with Gibson’s advice for the graduates.

“It’s going to be full of zig-zags from one interesting endeavor to another and go out and make a difference. Union has prepared you to make a change in the world,” Gibson said.

The Graduate and Adult Studies Ceremony was held at 2 p.m. And the Undergraduate Ceremony was held at 6 p.m.

Both events were held on Union’s Great Lawn.