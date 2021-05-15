Wet Start to the Week with Sunshine Returning by the Weekend

Weather Update – 4:45 p.m. – Saturday, May 15

TODAY:

We saw lots of sunshine today in West Tennessee as we reaching into the upper 70’s for high temperatures today. A stationary front is over West Tennessee, but will move north into the evening hours. This front will then turn into a warm front. This front will bring warmer than average temperatures for the remainder of the week.

Clouds will gradually begin to fill in over the evening as a small chance of rain returns. Light and scattered showers are possible overnight for those north of I-40. We should drop into the upper 50’s for a low with light showers continuing overnight.

TOMORROW:

Any showers should clear out by noon, leaving behind a mostly cloudy day. Highs should continue to reach into the lower 80’s with light winds. Scattered showers could return again overnight and lasting into Monday morning. We should drop into the upper 50’s to lower 60’s for a low. Scattered and light showers should last into Monday. Monday should see slightly cooler temperatures into the upper 70’s. Into Monday evening, the chance for a few storms may be possible as we reach mid 60’s for a low. These should clear by Tuesday, leaving more scattered showers behind.

THE REST OF THE WEEK:

Scattered showers should return on Tuesday with storms possible Tuesday evening. Winds will begin to pick up in speed as the low pressure system moves closer to the region. Into Wednesday morning, a few scattered showers should remain. These showers should clear out by the evening, where clouds will begin to clear out. Partly to mostly cloudy skies in store Wednesday evening with lows in the lower 60’s.

Partly cloudy conditions Thursday with highs in the lower 80’s. Lows should drop into the lower 60’s with clouds clearing out overnight. Friday should see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mi 80’s. Lows should fall into the lower to mid 60’s with clear skies overnight.Mostly sunny to sunny conditions on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80’s.