Annual festival held in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO.,Tenn. — American Legion Post 77 presents the 14th annual Henderson County Folk Festival.

All of the fun started at 8:30 in the morning on Saturday and was located at Court House Square in Lexington.



Everyone who attended enjoyed an antique car show, blue grass and folk music, folk exhibits, arts and crafts, and lots of fun for the whole family!

And the family event had free admission.

At the car show, the Veterans Choice and Best of Show were awarded with a trophy.