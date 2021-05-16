Community movie nights raise funds for local non-profit

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A local non-profit raises funds by providing a movie nights to the community.

The City of Jackson presents WRAP’s First Annual Movies in the Vineyard.

Movies in the Vineyard comes to a close for its final movie night Friday benefiting WRAP.

“We did a series of ‘Indiana Jones.’ We did ‘Legally Blonde’ and tonight is ‘Mama Mia!,'” said Vice Chair of WRAP Board, Summer Nichols.

The non-profit hosted the series of movies in place of their Annual Denim and Pearls event that was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“Which will come back next year, but because the Carl Perkins Center was closed. We had to postpone it a year,” Nichols said.

Nichols says for it being a first time event, she was amazed at how big the traffic was.

“We had a great turn out. We were so thankful to everybody that showed up. It was a first time event and it was just lovely and the vineyards were lovely. We have to thank Century Farm, Crown Winery, and Sam Bryant Distillery,” Nichols said.

All funds raised throughout the event go straight to WRAP.

“We cover 19 counties for sexual assault, and domestic violence. We have three safe houses and we’ll fund that. All of our work is free so the therapy, everything these women and men and children need. We treat the whole family,” Nichols said.

Nichols says she encourages more people to volunteer for the organization.

“We’re always looking for people to join us, to fight this cause. Tennessee is the fifth in the nation for domestic violence and we need all the help we can get,” Nichols said.

For more information on WRAP or how you can donate or to volunteer, you can head to the ‘Seen on 7′ section of our website.