Freed-Hardeman University holds Spring Commencement

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University held their Spring Commencement Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in Loyd Auditorium.

John Deberry, a Senior Advisor to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, spoke at the event.

Prior to being appointed a Senior Advisor to Governor Lee last year, Deberry served in the Tennessee House of Representatives for House District 90.

An alumnus of Freed-Hardeman University, Deberry now serves on the university’s board of trustees.

Due to COVID-19, attendance at the commencement was limited.

Each graduate was permitted to have four guests who were issued ticketed seats.