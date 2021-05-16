Scarlet Rope Project partners with area church to educate members

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local faith-based organization with a mission to rescue women in need hosted an informational meeting today.

West Jackson Baptist Church is partnering with the Scarlet Rope Project.

The non-profit organization rescues and houses women who are affected by sex trafficking.

Today Director of Survivor Services for Scarlet Rope Project, Melanie Buchholz hosted a meeting to educate church members of the project’s mission, as well as what trafficking is taking place around them.

Buccholz says her program would not work without the support of churches in the area.

“We talk to the women everyday about the gospel of Christ. We have bible study everyday. We tell them from the beginning, that’s going to be the key to them getting to a place of healing. It allows them to feel like they have a fresh start in life,” said Buccholz

The organization is accepting volunteer applications currently.

If you’d like to volunteer or donate, you can visit the ‘Seen on 7’ section of our website for more information.