Sen. Hagerty calls for urgent approach to bridge shutdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty is calling on President Joe Biden to take an “urgent, all-hands” approach to the shutdown of a bridge that connects Tennessee and Arkansas.

The Republican says in a letter to the president that the shutdown is “affecting the lives and livelihoods of real people right now.”

Hagerty says the fix to the Interstate 40 bridge should not wait for a proposed infrastructure bill being debated in Washington.

River traffic reopened on the Mississippi River on Friday, three days after it was closed when a crack was discovered in the bridge.