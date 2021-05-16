Showers and Storms Possible Over the next Few Days with Sunshine Not Far Behind

Weather Update – 4:30 p.m. – Sunday, May 16

TODAY:

We remained dry overnight with some sunshine greeting us this morning. Clouds still continued to move in over the course of the day. Temperatures however, managed to reach into the upper 70’s for a high. We should remain dry overnight with showers returning early tomorrow morning. Cloudy skies and southerly flow should help to keep up in the 60’s for a low tonight.

TOMORROW:

Make sure and grab your rain jackets on your way out the door tomorrow. Showers could approach as early as 5-7 AM. We should reach into the upper 70’s once again for a high. Cloudy skies and southerly flow should help to keep up moderately warmer but also humid. Showers should remain fairly scattered throughout the day. After noon, a few pop up thunderstorms should become present in West Tennessee. These should remain fairly weak and shouldn’t last too long. These storms could last overnight and well into Tuesday afternoon. Winds should remain around the teens so make sure and keep a hold of your trashcan at least until Wednesday.

THE REST OF THE WEEK:

Any thunderstorms on Tuesday should begin to clear by the evening. A few scattered showers can’t be ruled out overnight. Into Wednesday morning, a few scattered showers could remain, but it is unlikely. Partly cloudy conditions Thursday with highs in the lower 80’s. Lows should drop into the lower 60’s with clouds clearing out overnight. Friday should see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80’s. Lows should fall into the lower to mid 60’s with clear skies overnight.Mostly sunny to sunny conditions on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80’s. The warming and sunny trend continues into Sunday. Temperatures in the upper 80’s and sunny skies are possible once again. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @ShaleyWBBJ7

Facebook – @shaleywbbj7

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com