Tennessee Rep. Mike Carter dies of pancreatic cancer at 67

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — A Republican member of the Tennessee House of Representatives has died of pancreatic cancer at age 67.

Representatives of Mike Carter’s family announced his death Sunday on his Twitter account.

Carter announced his cancer diagnosis in November.

He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in August, and doctors discovered the cancer during a trip to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Carter had served in the Tennessee House since 2013.

He also was as a Hamilton County general sessions judge from 1997 to 2005.

Gov. Bill Lee and House Speaker Cameron Sexton issued statements on social media praising Carter for his public service.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.