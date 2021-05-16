West Jackson Baptist Church hosts night at the fields

JACKSON, Tenn.– West Jackson Baptist Church hosted their second night at the fields Sunday night.

The event had barbecue, games, and a kickball tournament.

Participants were asked to bring an assortment of desserts as well.

The church kickball team challenged anyone in Jackson to play against them, and the team would try to fit as many games as they could.

West Jackson Baptist Church Director of Communications, Trevor Fox said the goal is to bring the community together for a fun night.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to get all of our community back together in-person and outdoors to enjoy what will hopefully be a beautiful nice, warm night for us. We get to play some kickball and enjoy some good food,” Fox said.

Fox said the church puts on several fun events and to be looking out for more to come.