2 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,437 total

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,437.

Those patients range in age from 59-years-old to 92-years-old.

There are currently three Madison County residents hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 6,795 (59.4%)
  • 38301: 3,397 (29.7%)
  • 38356: 192 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 96 (0.8%)
  • 38366: 208 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 78 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 234 (2%)
  • 38392: 85 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 32 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 155 (1.4%)
  • 38006: 7 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 20 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 18 (0.15%)
  • 38378: 6 (0.05%)
  • 38303: 7 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 107 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 3,095 (27.1%)
  • White: 5,010 (43.8%)
  • Asian: 55 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 268 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 210 (1.8%)
  • Unspecified: 2,799 (24.5%)

Gender:

  • Female: 6,393 (55.9%)
  • Male: 4,985 (43.6%)
  • Unknown: 59 (0.5%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 11,102 (97.1%)
  • Not recovered: 23 (0.2%)
  • Better: 27 (0.2%)
  • Unknown: 52 (0.5%)
  • Deaths: 233 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 587 (5.1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,310 (11.5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,952 (17.1%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,666 (14.6%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,640 (14.3%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,664 (14.6%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,320 (11.5%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 737 (6.4%)
  • 80+: 466 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 95 (0.8%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts