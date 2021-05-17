2 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,437 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,437.
Those patients range in age from 59-years-old to 92-years-old.
There are currently three Madison County residents hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,795 (59.4%)
- 38301: 3,397 (29.7%)
- 38356: 192 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.8%)
- 38366: 208 (1.8%)
- 38343: 78 (0.7%)
- 38313: 234 (2%)
- 38392: 85 (0.7%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 155 (1.4%)
- 38006: 7 (0.1%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 18 (0.15%)
- 38378: 6 (0.05%)
- 38303: 7 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 107 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 3,095 (27.1%)
- White: 5,010 (43.8%)
- Asian: 55 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 268 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 210 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 2,799 (24.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,393 (55.9%)
- Male: 4,985 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 59 (0.5%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 11,102 (97.1%)
- Not recovered: 23 (0.2%)
- Better: 27 (0.2%)
- Unknown: 52 (0.5%)
- Deaths: 233 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 587 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,310 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,952 (17.1%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,666 (14.6%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,640 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,664 (14.6%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,320 (11.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 737 (6.4%)
- 80+: 466 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 95 (0.8%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.