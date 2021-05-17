Dyersburg police investigate four shootings in 24 hours

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police are investigating multiple shootings reported over the weekend.

Investigators say officers responded first to a shooting around 3 a.m. in the area of Tucker Circle after a report of shots fired. Dyersburg police say while officers were searching the area, the victim reported he was being chased by four men wearing all black on Wilson Circle, and that the men were shooting at him.

According to a news release, the victim was able to run to the car wash on Forrest Street.

The release says officers were able to locate multiple shell cases and found a vehicle that had been damaged in the shooting.

The release says officers responded to another shooting around 4 a.m. in the Tucker Circle area, where a porch light was shot out. Police say this incident appears to be unrelated to the other shootings Sunday morning.

Officers also responded to a third shooting in the area around 5:15 a.m. in the same area. The release says officers located six shell casings from a .223-caliber rifle on Upper Finley Road. Investigators believe this shooting is connected to reports of shots fired earlier in the night, the release says.

And around 1 a.m. Monday, officers reported hearing multiple shots fired in the area of Forrest Street. The release says an individual reported their home on Hornbrook had been struck by bullets multiple times.

Investigators say the home had been hit 12 times, with multiple rounds going through the residence and into interior walls and windows.

Three people were inside at the time of the shooting. No injuries were reported.

For more local crime, click here.