Former Madison Co. booster club treasurer indicted for theft

A former Madison County booster club treasurer is formally accused of mishandling funds.

Charity Maddox Baker was the former treasurer of Madison Academic High School’s (MAHS) Mustang Rebounders Club. The club was formed by the school system to support the girls’ basketball team.

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office determined that Baker stole at least $7,582 from the club as treasurer. A news release states she was able to steal the money by withdrawing cash from the club’s account using bank counter checks. According to the release, Baker did this around 14 times between April 2017 and June 2019, withdrawing amounts ranging from $75 to $1,669.

Additionally, Baker concealed her actions by changing the club’s bank account address to her personal Post Office Box, the release states.

She also allegedly submitted an altered money order to make it appear that she used club money to pay a legitimate invoice. The money order was found to be altered, which led to Baker admitting to school officials that she used club funds for personal benefit.

Baker was indicted on one count of theft over $2,500 by the Madison County Grand Jury in May 2021.

The Mustang Rebounders Club was dissolved by the Jackson Madison County School System in August 2018.

