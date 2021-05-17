Jackson students create 1,000 cranes to fight COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at a local school found a creative way to fight COVID-19.

The Community Montessori School students created 1,000 paper cranes that are now on display at Jackson City Hall.

The idea came from the book “Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes.”

It’s about a little girl battling leukemia, and while in the hospital, her father tells her of the legend of the cranes.

If she folds 1,000 paper cranes her wish to be healthy would be granted. Students at Community Montessori had a wish of their own.

“For all of the people with coronavirus to get healthy,” said one student. “That corona will soon go away,” said another student. “And for everything to go back to normal,” said a third student.

“Personally, it was really fun because I just got to do origami and just be with friends while doing it,” said Lawson Gristy, a third grade student.

If you’d like to see the Hall of Cranes or make one yourself to add to the collection, the display and materials to do so are located at City Hall.