JTA kicks off festivities for National Transportation Week

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority kicked off a week of festivities.

Monday, they held an opening ceremony and passenger meet and greet to start off National Transportation Week.

Drivers with JTA were treated to refreshments, while local officials and leadership spoke about their appreciation of what they do.

Transportation manager, Erris Yarbrough recounted how dedicated the drivers were this past year, even during a snowstorm and a pandemic.

“There was a lot of ice on the ground and a lot of ice on the streets, and those drivers never stopped, and they didn’t waiver at all,” Yarbrough said.

JTA will be hosting events throughout the week.