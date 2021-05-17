JTA summer bus pass program offered

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority summer bus pass will be offered again this summer.

“Bus-tin Loose” is for those 18-years-old and under.

The pass allows students the chance to ride JTA’s fixed route buses for $20 in June, July and August. The pass gives unlimited rides each month for the pass holder.

Passes will be on sale beginning May 17 at the JTA office at 38 Eutah Street or at the City Hall Recorder’s office at 101 East Main Street.

For more information, call JTA at (731) 423-0200 between 8 a.m. at 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more local news, click here.