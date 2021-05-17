Local troop, country club partner to help Monarch butterflies

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local troop is giving back to the environment.

Members of Troop 203-G teamed up with the Jackson Country Club to participate in the Monarch challenge.

The Monarch butterfly’s population has diminished by 90% in the past two decades, and they only reproduce on Milkweed plants.

So Troop 203-G learned how to put up a pollinator sanctuary and habitat at the country club’s golf course.

Officials with the golf course say they used about a third of an acre to build the habitat and they want to be environmental stewards.

“This will be a sanctuary where in the big city of Jackson that they can come, have a place and be at peace,” said Colton Jones, Golf Course Superintendent at the Jackson Country Club.

Troop 203-G also built birdhouses to put around the golf course.

Jones wants to give a special thank you to BASF chemical company and site one landscape supply.