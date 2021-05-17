Mix Of Sun And Clouds, Few Storms Possible Later

Weather Update: Monday, May 17 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a quite, but mild note. Temperatures are generally in the low to mid 60s this morning. It is quite active back to the west of the Mississippi River where a weak mid level trough is moving ENE along a quasi-stationary boundary located in the Ohio Valley. It will try to push some of the activity east through this morning, But I think the developing southeast ridge will likely keep us mainly dry. The better chance of showers and storms will be limited closer to the Mississippi River. As a result, today we will likely be in a 70/30 split in terms of clouds vs sunshine. Either way, dynamic rising heights and southerly flow will still allow temps to climb into the upper 70s.



