Mugshots : Madison County : 05/14/21 – 05/17/21

1/44 Jeremy Mcfarland Jeremy Mcfarland: Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/44 Alonzo Wyatt Alonzo Wyatt: Possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations

3/44 Antonio Champion Antonio Champion: Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations

4/44 Antonio Walker Antonio Walker: Aggravated domestic assault, criminal impersonation, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest

5/44 Bobbie Benner Bobbie Benner: Violation of probation, failure to appear



6/44 Brandon Clark Brandon Clark: Simple domestic assault

7/44 Brian Lenon Brian Lenon: Theft under $1,000/theft of motor vehicle, schedule VI drug violations

8/44 Charity Maddox Charity Maddox: Theft $1,000-$10,000

9/44 Christopher Banks Christopher Banks: Driving under the influence, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/44 Courtney Powell Courtney Powell: Criminal impersonation, schedule II drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony



11/44 Dale Briggs Dale Briggs: Possession of methamphetamine

12/44 David Harris David Harris: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation

13/44 Dejuan Pirtle Dejuan Pirtle: Failure to appear

14/44 Dustin Lee Dejuan Pirtle: Failure to appear

15/44 Edtric Rutherford Edtric Rutherford: First degree murder, attempted murder, firearm used in dangerous felony, conspiracy to commit, contributing to delinquency of a child



16/44 Elizabeth Reel Elizabeth Reel: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

17/44 Jacquelin Robinson Jacquelin Robinson: Violation of probation, failure to appear

18/44 Jared Ellison Jared Ellison: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

19/44 Joe Walker Joe Walker: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

20/44 John Fitzgerald John Fitzgerald: Failure to appear



21/44 Jonas Owens Jonas Owens: Aggravated domestic assault

22/44 Joseph Capooth Joseph Capooth: Violation of community corrections

23/44 Joshua Austin Joshua Austin: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations

24/44 Joshua Cole Joshua Cole: Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

25/44 Judon Roberson Judon Roberson: Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance



26/44 Justin Paden Justin Paden: Shoplifting/theft of property

27/44 Kaitlin Graves Kaitlin Graves: Violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

28/44 Kelsey Robertson Kelsey Robertson: Driving on revoked/suspended license

29/44 Kelvin Clark Kelvin Clark: Aggravated assault

30/44 Kendall Breckenridge Kendall Breckenridge: Aggravated domestic assault



31/44 Kevin Bowen Kevin Bowen: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

32/44 Khalil Kamara Khalil Kamara: Violation of probation

33/44 Lajada Willis Lajada Willis: Vandalism, contributing to delinquency of a child

34/44 Lei Chandler Lei Chandler: Driving under the influence

35/44 Lionel Champion Lionel Champion: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest



36/44 Marcus Kinnon Marcus Kinnon: Open container law, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

37/44 Marquise Crudup Marquise Crudup: Aggravated assault, vandalism

38/44 Martin Anderson Martin Anderson: Retaliation for past action, schedule I drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

39/44 Millicent Dickerson Millicent Dickerson: Public intoxication

40/44 Paul Griffin Paul Griffin: Violation of probation



41/44 Quantavious Long Quantavious Long: Evading arrest, violation of probation, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

42/44 Sheldon Mann Sheldon Mann: Simple domestic assault, vandalism, violation of order of protection

43/44 Tiffany Dunn Tiffany Dunn: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

44/44 Tiffany Mcbride Tiffany Mcbride: Failure to appear

























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/14/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/17/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.