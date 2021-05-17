Mugshots : Madison County : 05/14/21 – 05/17/21 May 17, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/44Jeremy Mcfarland Jeremy Mcfarland: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/44Alonzo Wyatt Alonzo Wyatt: Possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 3/44Antonio Champion Antonio Champion: Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 4/44Antonio Walker Antonio Walker: Aggravated domestic assault, criminal impersonation, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 5/44Bobbie Benner Bobbie Benner: Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/44Brandon Clark Brandon Clark: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/44Brian Lenon Brian Lenon: Theft under $1,000/theft of motor vehicle, schedule VI drug violations Charity Maddox: Theft $1,000-$10,000 Christopher Banks: Driving under the influence, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license Courtney Powell: Criminal impersonation, schedule II drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony Dale Briggs: Possession of methamphetamine David Harris: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation Dejuan Pirtle: Failure to appear Dustin Lee Dejuan Pirtle: Failure to appear Edtric Rutherford: First degree murder, attempted murder, firearm used in dangerous felony, conspiracy to commit, contributing to delinquency of a child Elizabeth Reel: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Jacquelin Robinson: Violation of probation, failure to appear Jared Ellison: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Joe Walker: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon John Fitzgerald: Failure to appear Jonas Owens: Aggravated domestic assault Joseph Capooth: Violation of community corrections Joshua Austin: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations Joshua Cole: Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Judon Roberson: Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance Justin Paden: Shoplifting/theft of property Kaitlin Graves: Violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Kelsey Robertson: Driving on revoked/suspended license Kelvin Clark: Aggravated assault Kendall Breckenridge: Aggravated domestic assault Kevin Bowen: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Khalil Kamara: Violation of probation Lajada Willis: Vandalism, contributing to delinquency of a child Lei Chandler: Driving under the influence Lionel Champion: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest Marcus Kinnon: Open container law, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license Marquise Crudup: Aggravated assault, vandalism Martin Anderson: Retaliation for past action, schedule I drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Millicent Dickerson: Public intoxication Paul Griffin: Violation of probation Quantavious Long: Evading arrest, violation of probation, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license Sheldon Mann: Simple domestic assault, vandalism, violation of order of protection Tiffany Dunn: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Tiffany Mcbride: Failure to appear The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/14/21 and 7 a.m. on 05/17/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Categories: Mugshots