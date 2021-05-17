Showers Chances Through Early Wednesday, Mostly Sunny & Tot Through the Weekend!

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast for May 17th:

A few isolated rain showers or weak storms could pop up tonight. Tuesday and early Wednesday, but severe weather is not expected. Warmer and dryer weather will move in for the second half of the week and stick around all weekend. The heat is coming back, so be prepared. The warmest weather of the year so far and plenty of sunshine is coming in for the weekend! We will have the latest details and your full forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies will stick around tonight with winds staying light out of the southeast. A few isolated rain showers or very weak storms could pop up as the night goes on but strong storms or severe weather is highly unlikely. Overnight lows will drop down into the mid 60s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around for your Tuesday and so will the isolated rain shower chances. A few weak storms could pop up but the threat for severe weather will remain very low. Highs will make it into the upper 70s and the winds will be a bit breezy at times out of the southeast.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers could linger during the first half of the day on Wednesday and expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning. As the day goes on the showers chances will wrap up and the clouds will clear out some. Highs will make it up to the low to mid 80s depending on how much sun we see in the afternoon. Winds will come out of the south and it will remain breezy at times.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and dry weather is expected as we finish the work week. Temperatures will continue to climb into the mid and possibly upper 80s. It will be a bit humid and overnight lows will only fall into the low to mid 60s. Winds will stay out of the south typically between 5-10 MPH.

THE WEEKEND:

The hottest weather of 2021 will be here this weekend with everyone making it into the upper 80s and some of us could hit that 90° mark for the first time in 2021. It will be humid and the winds are expected to be light as well so it will be hot and sticky. Be prepared for the heat if you are going to be working or planning to exercise outdoors this weekend.

