TDOE awards 21 schools districts $30 million in grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly $30 million is being put towards helping Tennessee students into the workforce.

The Tennessee Department of Education announced Monday it had selected 21 school districts for the Innovative High School Models program.

The department says the program will strengthen the partnership between public school, postsecondary education, and local employers.

“Building upon our state’s history of strong public-private partnerships, the Innovative High Schools Models program will provide more opportunities for students to explore and succeed in high-demand careers, for industry to develop local talent, and for schools to creatively meet the needs of their community,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

West Tennessee school districts receiving a portion of the grant include:

Jackson-Madison County School District for the Innovation Impact Institutes.

Gibson County Special School District for the Success Project.

Hardeman County Schools for its Lone Oak Farms, an outdoor STEM center at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture.

To see a full list of Tennessee school districts receiving the grant, click here.