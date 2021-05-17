TWRA promoting life jackets during National Safe Boating Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is participating in this year’s National Safe Boating Week to promote wearing life jackets, according to a news release.

National Safe Boating Week is held each year during the week before Memorial Day weekend.

The goal of National Safe Boating Week is to educate the public about safe boating and wearing life jackets, the release says.

In 2020, boating saw a substantial increase, and the TWRA reported an increase in traffic on Tennessee lakes and rivers, the release says.

2020 also recorded the most boating-related fatalities in 37 years, with 32 reported, the release says.

Friday, May 21 is Wear Your Life Jacket to Work day, and boaters can share photos of themselves wearing a life jacket to work or at home on social media with the hashtage #lifejacket2work and tag @boatingcampaign or email outreach@safeboatingcouncil.org.

Winners chosen throughout the day can receive t-shirts, dry bags, first aid kits, stickers and more.