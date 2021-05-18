1 injured in Monday afternoon shooting in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon that injured a Weakley County resident.

Police say officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of Parks Thurmond and a report that a person had been shot.

Investigators found the 20-year-old victim with a gunshot wound, but the victim gave conflicting stories about the suspects involved in the incident.

Investigators were able to determine multiple shooters were involved, and police collected multiple shell casings from various weapons on Parks Thurmond and the Lipford Circle area.

The victim was taken by medical helicopter to a Memphis hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-TIPS or 311.