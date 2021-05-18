Cloudy With a Few Sprinkles Tonight, Warm & Dry for the Rest of the Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast for May 18th:

Expect mostly cloudy skies still tonight, warm with light winds. A few sprinkle chances linger in the forecast until Wednesday morning, but after that, rain chances are slim to none. Mostly sunny skies will return by the end of the work week and sunny skies and highs near 90° will move in for the weekend. Catch the latest details and your full weather forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies will stick around tonight with winds staying light out of the southeast. A few sprinkles or light isolated rain showers could pop up as the night goes on but storms or severe weather is not in the forecast. Overnight lows will drop down into the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few sprinkles or very light rain showers could linger during the first half of the day on Wednesday and expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning. As the day goes on the sprinkle chances will wrap up and the clouds will clear out some. Highs will make it up to the low 80s depending on how much sun we see in the afternoon. Winds will come out of the south and it will remain breezy at times.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy to mostly sunny and dry weather is expected as we finish the work week. Temperatures will continue to climb into the mid 80s. It will be a bit humid and overnight lows will only fall into the low to mid 60s. Winds will stay out of the south typically between 5-10 MPH.

THE WEEKEND:

The hottest weather of 2021 will be here this weekend with everyone making it into the upper 80s and some of us could hit that 90° mark for the first time in 2021. It will be humid and the winds are expected to be light as well so it will be hot and sticky. Be prepared for the heat if you are going to be working or planning to exercise outdoors this weekend.

