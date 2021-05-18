Former U.S. Attorney Mike Dunavant moves to Comptroller’s office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former U.S. Attorney Mike Dunavant will now serve as chief investigative counsel for the Tennessee Comptroller’s Division of Investigations, according to a news release.

The release says Duanvant, who recently left the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Western District of Tennessee, will work with investigations director Jeff Puckett to investigate allegations of fraud, waste and abuse in government and publicly-funded entities.

Dunavant will also work with law enforcement agencies, as well as state and federal prosecutors, the release says.”

Dunavant has more than 25 years of experience as a government leader, prosecutor and attorney, and was presidentially appointed to serve in his role as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee from 2017 until this year. He was also previously elected as the district attorney of the 25th Judicial District, where he served from 2006 until 2017, the release says.

He previously worked in private practice from 1995 until 2006.