Gov. Lee, TDOT commissioner update I-40 bridge closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State leaders visit Memphis to assess the damage to the Hernando DeSoto Bridge.

The Interstate 40 bridge between Memphis and Arkansas has been shut down since last Tuesday. Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright says the repairs will begin in two phases.

“We are going to be having to place 35-foot long plates, steel plates, going on each side of the fractured beam. Our phase two design is also underway,” Bright said. “Phase two is going to enable us to put equipment in, the resources in, to span that fracture to be able to cut the fracture out and replace the fracture with brand new material.”

Bright says Tuesday, drones were flying over the bridge to better assess the damage.

“We started two drone teams working on that bridge and 11:00 today, looking at all these very closely just to make sure that we don’t see any issues out there,” Bright said.

Gov. Bill Lee says safety is key in completing the repairs.

“We will work to repair this in the shortest time possible, but we will not compromise the safety of the workers or the safety of the citizens that will drive across that bridge,” Gov. Lee said.

Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson says he understands the inconvenience caused by the bridge closure.

“This is a critical, critical link for Arkansas. Whenever you see a break in the commerce, whenever you see a defect in a bridge, then you realize how dependent you are on that flow of commerce,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

There is currently not timeline for how long the bridge repair to be completed, but he says the Tennessee Department of Transportation website will be updated.

Gov. Lee also said there is currently no word on how much the repairs will cost.