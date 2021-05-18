Jackson Central-Merry holds graduation for 2021 senior class

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s the start of something new for high school seniors.

The 2021 senior class of Jackson Central-Merry Early College High graduated Tuesday evening.

The graduation was held at the Oman arena.

COVID-19 guidelines were enforced, like physical distancing.

For those who didn’t get a chance to attend the ceremony in-person, the school also streamed it live on their YouTube channel.

From all of us at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, congrats to the class of 2021.