JMCSS to live stream graduation ceremonies

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System will live stream all five high school graduation ceremonies this week.

Graduation schedules for this week are:

  • JCM Early College High: Tuesday, May 18 at 6 p.m.
  • Madison Academic Magnet High School: Thursday, May 20 at 6 p.m.
  • South Side High School: Friday, May 21 at 4 p.m. at the Carl Perkins Civic Center
  • North Side High School: Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m.
  • Liberty Technology Magnet High School: Saturday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m.

To watch graduations live, click here.

The broadcasts are free and do not require a subscription.

