JMCSS to live stream graduation ceremonies

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System will live stream all five high school graduation ceremonies this week.

Graduation schedules for this week are:

JCM Early College High: Tuesday, May 18 at 6 p.m.

Madison Academic Magnet High School: Thursday, May 20 at 6 p.m.

South Side High School: Friday, May 21 at 4 p.m. at the Carl Perkins Civic Center

North Side High School: Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m.

Liberty Technology Magnet High School: Saturday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m.

To watch graduations live, click here.

The broadcasts are free and do not require a subscription.