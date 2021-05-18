JPD sees increase in scammers posing as business, government representatives

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have noticed an increase in scams.

In a news release, JPD says many of the scammers are posing as representatives for both government and businesses.

The common themes of the scams include the victim owing money to a business, being overpaid from the federal government or owing fines to local law enforcement, according to the release.

JPD says wants everyone to remember: Government agencies will never collect money over the phone, and conducts its work through the U.S. Postal Service.

JPD says to also remember to never send gift cards, money transfer through Walmart, or through a payment app to a person over the phone, as this is often how scammers request payments.

If you are ever in doubt about the legitimacy of the person you are on the phone with, police say to simply hang up.