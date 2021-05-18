McDonald’s offers grant to HBCU students

CHICAGO — McDonald’s is giving a half a million dollars to incoming and current HBCU students for its second year in a row.

In a news release, McDonald’s says student can apply for the Black & Positively Golden Scholarship Program through June 7.

This program is in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, and is meant to support the next generation of leaders, according to the release.

“We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with McDonald’s and work with these exceptional students,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. “Amid the uncertainty and confusion of the current state of the world, students remain some of the key drivers of change. They are rising to the challenges they are facing and working hard to provide much-needed support to their families and communities. With the help of partners like McDonald’s, TMCF is committed to supporting these outstanding students and helping them develop into tomorrow’s industry leaders.”

McDonald’s says there are 34 scholarships, with each one going up to $15,000 for students in the 2021-2022 academic year.

To apply, visit www.tmcf.org.

The release says the winners of the grant will be announced in the summer.

To see a video made for last year’s winners, click here.