Old Dominion to play at Ballpark at Jackson in July

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Generals have announced Nashville band Old Dominion will perform at the Ballpark at Jackson this summer.

According to a news release, the concert is scheduled for July 17 with guests Scotty McCreery, Matt Stell and Walker County.

The stop is part of Old Dominion’s 2021 Ballpark Tour across North America in partnership with Indigo Road Entertainment, the release says. This is the band’s first headline tour since 2019, according to the release.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

To buy tickets, click here.

For more information, call the Generals office at (731) 988-5299 or click here.