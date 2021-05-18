Parrot remains stuck in tree despite best efforts in Selmer

SELMER, Tenn. — There is an update on a parrot that got stuck in a tree.

The family says Carolina flew into their neighbor’s trees after she become spooked over the weekend.

Early Tuesday, a tree service climbed up to try and catch her, the fire department tried to lure her into a bucket, and they even tried to use a drone. But none were successful.

Later into the evening, people used another parrot to try and get Carolina down. They even offered her snacks like apples, berries, oranges and banana chips.

As of now, Carolina is asleep in the tree!

Her owners say they will try again on Wednesday.