Sixth person indicted in 2013 murder in Decatur County

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a sixth person has been indicted in the 2013 murder of John Wesley Conway.

The TBI says 53-year-old James William “Jim” Lancaster was indicted Tuesday.

The murder occurred on Mount Lebanon Road on November 9, 2013, according to the TBI.

The TBI says five others to be indicted include:

William Crawley

Mickey “Earl” Harris

Dustin “Dusty” Lovelace

Franklin Shane Rushing

Christopher Ryan Mays

Lancaster was indicted on charges of felony murder, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery and especially aggravated robbery, according to the TBI.

He has been booked into the Decature County Jail on a $100,000 bond.